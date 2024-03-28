Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $377,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

