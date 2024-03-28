Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,096,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.70 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

