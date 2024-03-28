Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $397.56 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.84 and a 12-month high of $398.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.70 and a 200-day moving average of $364.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

