Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

