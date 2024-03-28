Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.70

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 84739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,588,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,489,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

