Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.48

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.48 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 52733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Camtek’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.