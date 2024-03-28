CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.07. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.29 and a 12-month high of $181.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

