Comparing Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and ReWalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$71.07 million ($0.49) -0.59 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.18 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.81

Profitability

ReWalk Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -82.61% -63.88% ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 4 0 0 2.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $0.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Vicarious Surgical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

