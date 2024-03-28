Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.45

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 9467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Constellium Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 155.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 167.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,406,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 28.4% in the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 355,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,678,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,350,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

