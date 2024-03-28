CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.