CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $447.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.69 and its 200 day moving average is $455.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

