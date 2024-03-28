CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

VMC stock opened at $272.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average is $226.01. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

