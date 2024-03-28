CVA Family Office LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

