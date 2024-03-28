Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $157.96 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $380.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

