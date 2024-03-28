Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $153.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.