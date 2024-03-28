Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Down 10%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 983,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 578,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The company has a market cap of C$8.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.