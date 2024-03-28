Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.66

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 14792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.