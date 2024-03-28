Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Dollar General worth $59,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $154.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.36. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.44.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

