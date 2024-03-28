First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.99

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 28634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
