First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.99

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 28634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after acquiring an additional 148,231 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

