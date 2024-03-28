Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $156.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $4,631,675,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $960,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

