Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 232,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,577,000 after acquiring an additional 898,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $40.54.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 86,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,837,961.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 949,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,972,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,617,895 shares of company stock worth $54,788,288. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

