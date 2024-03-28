Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,841,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

