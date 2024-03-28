Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $291,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VLTO opened at $89.75 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

