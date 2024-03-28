Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 10,618 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.