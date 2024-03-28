Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 461 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 75,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after buying an additional 66,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 79,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

