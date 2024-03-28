General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of General Motors worth $51,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in General Motors by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 520.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $44.81.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.