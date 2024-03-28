Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.40

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.40 and last traded at C$23.31, with a volume of 15655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEI. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.94.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5876712 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In related news, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Further Reading

