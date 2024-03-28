Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $213.56

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.56 and last traded at $213.09, with a volume of 76676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.12.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

