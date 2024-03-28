Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.67

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.67 and last traded at $128.16, with a volume of 2219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.53.

Innospec Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $453,490.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $453,490.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innospec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

