Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.59 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $902.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $258.50 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $758.96 and a 200 day moving average of $569.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.