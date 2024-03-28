iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.85

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 12417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $701.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

