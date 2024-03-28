iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.12

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.12 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 14691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.