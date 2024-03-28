iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 18702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

