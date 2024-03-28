iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.74

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 4138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

