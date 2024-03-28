iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.73

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 59756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

