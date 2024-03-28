iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.06

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 3858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $832.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,903,000 after acquiring an additional 965,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,061,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,657,000 after buying an additional 377,609 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 536,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 186,431 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

