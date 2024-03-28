Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Jabil were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 1.7 %

Jabil stock opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

