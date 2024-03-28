Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 527 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after buying an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.74 and a 12 month high of $153.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

