Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

