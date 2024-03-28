Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $422.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.77 and its 200 day moving average is $410.55. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.46 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

