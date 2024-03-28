Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 127,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.0 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.