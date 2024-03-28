Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSEP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Share Andrew L. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Price Performance

FSEP stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $307.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

