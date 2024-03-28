Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $235.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

