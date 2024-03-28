Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,970 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $50.11 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

