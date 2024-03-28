Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,491,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

