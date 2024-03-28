Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.75

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $79.75, with a volume of 4101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

