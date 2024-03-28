Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.05

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.05 and last traded at $167.03, with a volume of 80674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Lennar Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

