Mason & Associates Inc Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,593,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $902.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $758.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

