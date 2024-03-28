MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.44

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 132489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

