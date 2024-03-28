Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,976,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,903 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $421.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $272.05 and a 52 week high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.